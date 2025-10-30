The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Today Periods of rain. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 10.

Tonight Periods of rain ending after midnight then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Amount 5 mm. Wind north 30 km/h. Low 7.

Halloween Fri Oct 31, A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light early in the morning. Wind becoming west 30 gusting to 50 in the morning. High 12.

Night Cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Sat Nov 1, A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Night Cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Sun Nov 2, A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Mon Nov 3, A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.