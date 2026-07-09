Weather forecast for Thursday July 9, 2026

Today: Clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a few showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38.
Tonight: A few showers ending early this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 21.
Friday: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 36.
Friday night: Clearing. Low 18.
Saturday: Sunny. High 28.
Sunday: Sunny. High 29.