Weather forecast for Thursday July 9, 2026

A mix of sun and cloud is seen over Windsor, Ont.'s marina in this viewer-submitted image from September 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer)

Today: Clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a few showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38.

Tonight: A few showers ending early this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 21.

Friday: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 36.

Friday night: Clearing. Low 18.

Saturday: Sunny. High 28.

Sunday: Sunny. High 29.