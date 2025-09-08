The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 7.

Tuesday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 24. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 12.

Wednesday..sunny. High 27.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 11.

Thursday..sunny. High 25.

Thursday night..clear. Low 11.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.