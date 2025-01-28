A number of weapons have been confiscated by the Canada Border Services Agency at border points across Ontario.

7 seizures took place on January 18 and 19 in Windsor, Sarnia and Niagara from American travellers.

CBSA officers found 6 prohibited firearms, 13 magazines, 2 pepper sprays, brass knuckles, a switchblade and ammunition at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, Ambassador Bridge, Peace and Queenston ports of entry.

No charges were laid but the individuals were issued penalties and returned to the United States.