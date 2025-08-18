"Weapons" scared its way to the top during its debut last weekend and stayed there, beating out "Freakier Friday" for a second time and the newcomer action movie "Nobody 2."

Zach Cregger's horror earned $25 million in 3,450 North American theaters, a 43% drop from its first weekend.

The film benefited from strong audience reviews and social media trends to attract large crowds.

Paul Dergarabedian is senior media analyst for the data firm Comscore.

He says this summer is unlikely to hit the $4 billion benchmark but has provided moviegoers a dynamic and diverse slate of movies.