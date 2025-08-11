Zach Cregger's highly anticipated horror film, "Weapons," and Disney's sequel comedy, "Freakier Friday," helped prove that horror and humor can thrive at the box office.

"Weapons" opened with $42.5 million domestically to take the top spot, and the Disney follow to "Freaky Friday" earned $29 million.

A Warner Bros. executive says "Weapons" was the studio's seventh film this year to take the top spot, and the sixth film in a row to debut over $40 million.

Paul Dergarabedian of the data firm Comscore says "the top two films could not be more different, and that's what makes this weekend so appealing."