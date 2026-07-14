Weapons and cannabis seized at Ambassador Bridge

Cannabis and a number of weapons have been seized at the local border.
On June 28, Canada Border Services Agency officers seized a prohibited firearm from a US resident at the Ambassador Bridge.
As a result, a 64-year-old man from Chicago was arrested by border officers and charged under the Customs Act.
On the same day, officers at the bridge seized one prohibited firearm, one over-capacity magazine, a prohibited knife, over 32 grams of cannabis gummies, and nine grams of dried cannabis from a US resident.
CBSA states that the traveller was arrested and fined $2,200.