Weapons and cannabis seized at Ambassador Bridge

CBSA seizes weapons and cannabis at the Ambassador Bridge.

Cannabis and a number of weapons have been seized at the local border.

On June 28, Canada Border Services Agency officers seized a prohibited firearm from a US resident at the Ambassador Bridge.

As a result, a 64-year-old man from Chicago was arrested by border officers and charged under the Customs Act.

On the same day, officers at the bridge seized one prohibited firearm, one over-capacity magazine, a prohibited knife, over 32 grams of cannabis gummies, and nine grams of dried cannabis from a US resident.

CBSA states that the traveller was arrested and fined $2,200.