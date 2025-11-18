Changes are coming for Windsor dog owners.

Currently, dog licences are mandatory but free for owners whose dog is spayed, neutered and microchipped. However, as of December 1, licences will cost $150 for dogs with a record of biting or attacking.

All other dogs will cost $25 per year, but it's no longer mandatory. The owner will also receive a $20 voucher for Ren's Pets if you order the license online.

According to Craig Robertson, the city's Deputy Licence Commissioner, every year, staff had anywhere from 10,000 to 11,000 dogs to licence each year.

But, Robertson says the city wasn't recovering the costs they're spending on enforcing the free program.

He says the city will be moving to a voluntary dog licencing program.

"We wanted to remove some of the red tape for responsible dog owners, so that's why we're going with a voluntary program so that we can utilize our bylaw enforcement, and our licensing staff with other priorities, community priorities, or council priorities... and then focus our effort and time on there."

Robertson says the big change will be for owners of dogs with a record.

"We're going to have a mandatory registration if you own a dog that has bitten, or attacked, or has acted in an aggressive manner, that's been deemed aggressive by an animal control officer. So there will be a mandatory registry for those dogs that have bitten and attacked. And the license fee is going to be an annual fee of $150. So, a big increase from where it was at before."

He says they investigate approximately 80 dog attack complaints per year, which are more time consuming than the more frequent complaints across the city.

"This frees up time for other council priorities and other community priorities. We take a look at various things like 311 data, where are residents calling in, where are those services that are needed to be addressed... and we want to deploy our bylaw services to deal with those priorities. So this will free up time, and, we won't be bothering good dog owners."

Robertson believes the move - which was approved in the 2025 budget - will remove red tape for good dog owners while protecting the community from dogs with a bad track record.

The city will be sending out information to current dog owners in the last week of November, in advance of the change to licencing.

Robertson adds that there is no up to date list of dogs that have records of attacking but believes the change in licencing will also help the city pinpoint exactly how bad so-called 'bad dogs' there are in the community.