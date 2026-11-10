‘We want to hear the details’: Tilbury murder trial underway in Chatham court

Warning: Graphic. Murder trial begins for Kimberly Price, mother of the convicted murderer of Henry Neudorf. CTV's Michelle Maluske reports

Murder trial underway in Chatham Warning: Graphic. Murder trial begins for Kimberly Price, mother of the convicted murderer of Henry Neudorf. CTV's Michelle Maluske reports

A Tilbury murder trial is underway in a Chatham courthouse.

Warning: Contains graphic content.

Henry Neudorf, 55, was killed on January 11, 2024.

His family already knows David Trealout, 36, struck Neudorf in the head with a cast iron frying pan.

The family also knows Darin Noland helped Trealout, and allegedly his mother, Kimberly Price, dispose of Neudorf’s body in a water-filled ditch in rural Chatham-Kent.

What Neudorf’s sister doesn’t know is what sparked the attack on her brother.

“We actually want to hear the details. Just the unknown is just so much worse,” Justina Gilbert told CTV News Monday at Chatham Superior Court.

“It is very hard. But on the reverse of it, not knowing all the details is harder for our family.”

Price, now 55, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Monday.

The crown is alleging she was part of the attack on Neudorf and subsequent plot to dispose of his body and vehicle.

Trealout was living with his mother (Price) and Neudorf at the time of the murder.

The night before Neudorf was killed, all three were involved in a heated argument which turned violent.

Court heard a chaotic and frantic 9-1-1 call Monday during Price’s trial.

In the call, Trealout is heard threatening to “finish” Neudorf if the police didn’t arrive quickly to break the fight up.

Police did arrive and calmed the situation down but left without laying any criminal charges.

The next day, the crown alleges, Trealout and Price ambushed Neudorf when he returned home.

“We’re glad that we’re near the end (of the court cases),” Gilbert said. “It’s still very surreal. I don’t think it will ever completely… compute… of him being gone, especially in this way.”

Three weeks have been aside for the trial of Kimberly Price.

During their previous court hearings, court learned Price’s son, David Trealout and Darin Noland are expected to testify during this trial.

Trealout pleaded guilty in September 2025 to second-degree murder. He was sentenced this past September to 15 years in prison.

Darin Noland, then 62 years old, pleaded guilty in November 2024 to accessory after the fact of murder. He was sentenced to time already served and put on probation for two years.