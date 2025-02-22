A guided bus tour will take place on Saturday Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that will explore significant cultural and historical sites in Windsor for Black History Month.

The tour, called W.E. Ride & Dine, will run over four hours highlighting rich Black heritage and entrepreneurial spirit within the Windsor community .

Organizer Ryan T. Richardson says the tour will begin at Art Windsor-Essex, to view an exhibit called North is Freedom.

"We're going to move and visit some of the historical events and historical places in Windsor in Black history," he said. "We're also going to hit three black-owned restaurants and get a sampling of food from each of those places."

He says Windsor is enriched in Black history.

"We're going to stop by the Jackson Park bandshell," Richardson said. "We're going to talk about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaking there, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jesse Owens. So much history in this area, and so vital to Black history, to the Civil rights movement for sure."

Richardson says tickets are still available online.

"Our guide is Irene Moore Davis, who is the authority on Black history in this area," he said. "We're very excited to have her as part of this tour Saturday Feb. 22."

Restaurant stops include Stelly’s Cuisine, ZuleEats, and Mamo Burger.

Tickets are $99 per person and can be purchased online at www.WERideAndDine.com.