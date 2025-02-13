The Executive Director of the Belle River BIA says she understands why community members are upset over the cancellation of a beloved event.

"For 27 years Sunsplash has run in Belle River, and it's a summer tradition for many. We do recognize how much it's meant to so many," says Melissa Lauzon.

She says she's seen the comments on social media of individuals who are upset after it was announced Tuesday that the Sunsplash Festival in Belle River would be cancelled moving forward.

The event has been a summer staple event for 27 years that saw the famous Classic Car Cruise, vendors, entertainment, and more.

Lauzon says this conversation has been ongoing for years, and the decision was made by the BIA board unanimously after it was becoming more difficult to organize and pay for the event.

The Classic Car Cruise will still continue this year, along with a number of Stroll the Street festivities, and other events.

She says Sunsplash alone takes the BIA six months to plan.

"Organizing Sunsplash has become increasingly difficult over the last few years, so after careful consideration, I know that people are looking for an answer, they feel like they've lost something, and we completely understand that."

Lauzon says the finances and organizing was the main issue - but they never had an issue with volunteers.

"The help for that was there, we had a ton of students that expressed interested, community members that step up, that wasn't mainly the concern. It's more the organizing, and what goes on behind the scenes, and through the execution of a three-day festival."

She says there are a number of events for this year's line-up.

"The Car Cruise will remain, it is on the books for this year, there might even be a few additions to that event, so that'll be a lot of fun and we hope that people come back for that, and we attract some new attention there. Obviously Stroll the Streets, it's a fantastic series of events, those are in the works. We do have a few other events on the horizon."

Lauzon says the Stroll the Street dates in 2024 saw approximately 5,000 people at each event.

Sunsplash took place in mid-July on Notre Dame Street in Belle River from 1st Street to 11th Street.

The events for 2025 can be found on the Belle River on the Lake BIA website.

The Belle River BIA is an an association comprised of business owners within the district who join together to promote the area as a business or shopping area.