"We need to start playing defence" when it comes to addressing homelessness, says one Windsor city councillor.

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino, who represents downtown, is eager to receive a report from city administration on what other areas are doing to prevent people from becoming unhoused, including rent subsidy programs.

During its April 13 meeting, the council passed a motion from Agostino that sought reports on several issues around mental health, addiction, and homelessness.

It stemmed from an update on the progress being made under the Strengthen the Core-Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan launched in May 2024 to improve safety, cleanliness, and business growth in the core, including an effort to address the impact of mental health, addiction, and homelessness on the downtown.

Agostino feels while we need to help those experiencing homelessness, we also need to be working with those on the verge of being homeless.

He says, "the more defence you play, the fewer goals you have to score, and right now, we're spending a lot of money trying to score goals" in helping those facing multiple issues once they become homeless.

"The root of homelessness is poverty. What are we doing to address that as a municipality? Are there other municipalities doing things that we aren't doing that are helping to move the needle? In essence, keeping people in their homes, keeping people off the street, and keeping people housed has to be part of our strategy moving forward," he says.

Agostino says they need to find out how to get the best bang for their buck.

"Keeping people in their homes, keeping people housed, and giving people more support so we don't have to spend more money on them on the back end," he says. "It starts with you becoming homeless, then you become part of a community that is using substances, which in many ways will alter your life. How do we keep people away from that?"

Agostino says he's not trying to spend more money; he just wants to make sure we're trying things that work and evaluating the current model.

"Are rent subsidies something that, in a way, would help us, in the long run, save a ton of money, keep people off the streets, and help people who need the help the most," he says.

The report on the options to help divert people away from homelessness is expected to come back to a future meeting of Windsor City Council.