Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) is bringing its W.E. Heart Local Pop Up Farmer’s Market to Belle River's Stroll the Street event.

The pop-up market will feature five vendors, with booths located on Notre Dame Street between Chisolm Street and Fourth Street.

Jason Toner is Vice President of Marketing and Communications for TWEPI.

He says the market gives the public a chance to shop local and shop farm fresh.

Toner says the farmer’s market is a way to celebrate harvest during the Thanksgiving long weekend.

"It's all about farmers, growers, producers and bringing them to the city and giving people the opportunity to shop local, shop farm fresh while they're strolling the streets," says Toner.

He says TWEPI has brought the pop-up market to other municipalities.

"We try to target different markets all the time, so we've done a pop-up in Essex, we did our open farms day in September," says Toner. "We thought it would be a great tie-in with Thanksgiving but also the importance of showing that W.E. Heart Local is a year-long thing. We're taking this opportunity to emphasize the program and get in the front of faces of thousands of people strolling the street every month. So it was a great opportunity for us to give exposure to the farmers, growers, producers and tell them to continue supporting local all year long, not just the harvest season."

Belle River's Stroll the Street event takes place on Friday, October 10 from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The five vendors taking part in the pop-up market include Carolinia Cider Co., The Fruit Wagon, Sauve's Country Market, Stonehill Estates and The Walnut Grove Bed & Breakfast.

It's the last Stroll the Street event for the season.

The W.E. Heart Local program, is a year-long program promoting more than 60 businesses and attractions in the region.