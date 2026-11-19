Industry Minister Melanie Joly says she will be working with Stellantis, the Ontario government and Unifor so that everyone plays their part.

Stellantis served notice of default, on the hook for hundreds of millions: Joly

Stellantis served notice of default, on the hook for hundreds of millions: Joly Industry Minister Melanie Joly says she will be working with Stellantis, the Ontario government and Unifor so that everyone plays their part.

Ontario officials said Wednesday they’re hopeful that a meeting with the global CEO of automaker Stellantis will have a good result for the fate of some 2,200 employees who could be without jobs if a planned sale of the company’s Brampton plant goes ahead.

Speaking with reporters at Queen’s Park, Premier Doug Ford said he’ll be at a meeting with Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa and federal Industry Minister Melanie Joly Friday.

“We’re going to meet with (him) and see where they stand,” Ford said. “Our goal is always to make sure that we bring back the jobs to the Brampton facility.”

Ford said the plant had been losing $150 million a year and suggested that could be resolved by easing a federal regulatory burden that costs roughly twice that much.

“If we want to be competitive, we have to get rid of the regulatory burden that the federal government has on them,” Ford said.

Ontario Industry Minister Vic Fedeli also spoke with reporters and expressed optimism about the meeting.

“Let’s see what happens on Friday. We’re hopeful and confident that we have a good meeting on Friday,” Fedeli said.

Asked if the Stellantis should have to pay back more than the $24 million of federal grant money they have said they will repay if the plant does close, Fedeli said the province has not handed the company anything for the Brampton facility to date.

“All I would say is the province of Ontario has not given them any money, so it’s not right to say we’re giving them more money. We haven’t given them anything yet,” Fedeli said.

Vic Fedeli Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli speaks with reporters at Queen's Park Wednesday November 18, 2026.

There is a $2.5 billion joint federal-provincial fund meant to bolster the auto industry, though its unclear if Stellantis could be provided incentives with that funding in exchange for keeping the plant open.

Joly has said that the federal government is tabling an “aggressive package” aimed at getting the company to stay. However she has warned that if they proceed to sell of the Brampton plant to defence contractor Roshel, they would be on the hook to repay hundreds of millions of dollars in federal money they received.

Joly has said she is willing to sue Stellantis to recover the money if need be.

She reiterated that point Friday and said she will be speaking with Ontario and union officials as well.

“When it comes to dealing with Stellantis, we will be meeting with the Government of Ontario because they have to play their part.” Joly told reporters. “We will work also with the union because we need to make sure also that they do their part and we will meet with Stellantis because they also need to do their part.”

The company closed the plant in 2023 to retool it so that it could switch from making Chrysler vehicles to electric Jeep vehicles, but they paused their retooling plan, leaving the workers in limbo. Stellantis announced earlier this month they intend to sell the plant to Roshel, which has said it would not carry over any promises Stellantis previously made to workers at the plant.

In a statement provided to CTV News on Wednesday, a spokesperson said that Stellantis “remains committed to engaging constructively with the Canadian and Ontario governments and Unifor regarding the sale of Brampton Assembly Plant.”

“Our priority remains on working constructively with Unifor toward a fair, negotiated resolution that supports affected employees and recognizes their years of service,” the statement notes.