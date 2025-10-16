The head of the union representing workers at Stellantis' Windsor Assembly Plant says, 'we have to keep fighting for Brampton.'

Unifor Local 444 President James Stewart, who represents roughly 4,500 workers at the local assembly plant, says we need to protect the commitment to the Brampton plant.

"If we stop fighting for Brampton, when the fight gets to us, there's no fight left," he says. "We have to fight for Brampton; we have to do everything we can to make sure Brampton gets what was committed for the Brampton facility; that's a three-shift operation."

Stellantis announced Tuesday that it plans to move production of its Jeep Compass to Illinois, after previously pausing production at the Brampton plant in February due to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a release, the automaker confirmed it was investing more than $600 million U.S. to reopen its Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois to expand production, part of a $13 billion U.S. investment that Stellantis' CEO said was "the single largest in the company's history" and meant to "increase its domestic manufacturing footprint."

The decision comes after the Ontario government announced in 2022 that it would invest $132 million in helping Stellantis retool and modernize the Brampton plant for electric vehicle production, with a matching investment coming from the federal government.

Stewart says there is contract language and signed agreements for the Brampton plant, but if they're allowed to walk away, it will bleed to other companies and other plants, which is why we have to hold the government accountable to use all their leverage to protect all industries, not just some.

Stellantis announced in early September that it will return the third shift to the Windsor Assembly Plant in early 2026, a move that will result in over 1,000 workers being hired.

Stewart says Windsor still has a lot to be happy about.

"Windsor is in good shape; the industry as a whole is certainly problematic," he says. "Brampton is the first plant where we've actually seen the transfer of a slated and committed product away from Canadian operations."

Stewart says any Brampton worker today has the right to apply and get a first opportunity for employment at Windsor Assembly.

"That's contract language. So the third shift is coming in conveniently at a time when they announce they lost the product at Brampton; we'll probably see an uptick of people that want to come to Windsor to fill those spots," he says.

The Brampton plant, which had about 3,000 employees, has been down since January 2024 to prepare for both electric and gas Jeep Compass production this year.

The company has not indicated its plans for the future of the operation.

Last week, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick dismissed any prospect of a comprehensive auto deal with Canada, according to three sources in the room when he made the comments.

According to the sources, Lutnick said the U.S. could continue buying parts from Canada, "but that's about it."

Stellantis said Canada remains important to them.

"As part of this announcement, we will move one model from Canada to the U.S.," Stellantis said in a statement to CTV News Toronto. "We have been in Canada for over 100 years, and we are investing. We are adding a third shift to the Windsor Assembly Plant to support increased demand of all versions of the Chrysler Pacifica and the new SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack and R/T models."

"Canada is very important to us," the statement continued. "We have plans for Brampton and will share them upon further discussions with the Canadian government."