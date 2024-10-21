A report from administration will ask Tecumseh town council Tuesday night for approval in applying for a provincial grant to install noise barriers at the Zekelman Pickleball Complex and Shawanoe Park.

The pickleball complex at Lacasse Park opened in 2022 and the Shawanoe Pickleball Courts were converted from tennis in 2014.



Since then, the town has received noise complaints from residents.



Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti says this issue cannot be ignored.



"We have to deal with this. I know a lot of pickleball complexes even in the county, you're seeing a lot of them, they're being very specific in terms in of location. Now we were one of the first ones, so when we chose Lacasse Park we didn't know about the sounds and the mitigating in terms of helping out with the reducing the noise."



He says a noise assessment was completed in April by Dillon Consulting that looked at the decibel levels being emitted.



"I believe the acceptable decibel level for noise, even in terms of noise by-laws, is around 50 db and sometimes the pickleball is reaching 75-80 db. So it's exceeding those numbers that have brought this attention to the town for us to try to assist with some low noise equipment."



Bachetti says council will act to ensure residents can use the courts, while also responding to the noise concerns of neighbours surrounding the parks.



"Whether we have to redirect funds from capital works, but it's something we can't ignore and we have to deal with it."



The cost to install noise barriers at both courts is estimated between $250,000 and $500,000.



The town would submit a grant request for $500,000 to the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund.



Tecumseh council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.

