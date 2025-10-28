The president of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association says she's not shocked by the latest Food Banks Canada report showing the country's hunger crisis is getting worse.

June Muir says the association had 235,000 visits to its 15-member food banks in 2024, with 30 per cent of visitors being children.

The Food Banks Canada 2025 HungerCount report says monthly visits to food banks neared two-point-two million visits in March 2025, five per cent higher than March of last year and nearly double since before the pandemic, in March 2019.

The report examined visits to a network of 55 hundred food banks and community organizations and found one in five visitors were working adults and nearly one-quarter were two-parent families. One-third were children.

Muri, who is also CEO of the UHC Hub of Opportunities, says they are also seeing a lot of people who are working coming to their food banks.

"They're coming to the food bank because by the time they pay their rent and pay their utilities, there's not a lot left over for food, and food inflation is high," she says.

Muir says they know $50 doesn't go as far as it used to at the grocery store.

"People are not using food banks as an emergency service any longer; we have become a necessity. That's not what we want to see," she says.

According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate in the Windsor area moved to 10.4 per cent in September compared to 11.1 per cent in August, and while it improved, it remains the highest in Canada.

Muir says they need help more than ever to keep up with the demand.

"It's been very difficult to keep up with all of that when donations have been down, both monetary and food donations. Once again, if you can donate, the holidays are coming. Think of families that need your help," she says.

Food Banks Canada is calling on Ottawa to extend Employment Insurance to gig and self-employed workers and increase the Canada Disability Benefit introduced this past July.