The W.E. Care for Kids Foundation has received a large donation from the Polonia Centre (Windsor).

A $25,000 cheque was presented Tuesday and will allow the foundation to purchase vital equipment needed to keep kids close to home when they need medical treatment.



"Their donation was unexpected and will have a huge and lasting impact on the children of Windsor-Essex," says Viki Grado, executive director, Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation.



She says the donation will stay local.



"It will be used to keep kids in Windsor basically. What W.E. Care for Kids does it we purchase vital paediatric medical equipment, so that kids don't have to get on the 401 or cross that border to receive medical care. They can stay right here in Windsor close to their families."



Polonia Centre (Windsor) was established by the Polish community in 1978. The charitable organization strives to financially support educational and charitable causes in the region.



Grado says she had a very informative discussion with Maria Kulesza of the Polonia Centre board of directors prior to the donation.



"Maria came in and we had a chat. I told her a little bit about W.E. Care for Kids, and she just really believed in the same thing that W.E. Care for Kids does, that keeping kids close to home is so important, and that the kids in Windsor deserve the best possible healthcare."



Since 1997, W.E. Care for Kids has raised for than $10 million in support of equipment for paediatric programs and services at local hospitals and local charitable organizations.

