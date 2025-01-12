The W.E. Care for Kids Foundation is looking for a few good spokeskids.

The organization, which is dedicated to bridging the gap in paediatric healthcare funding in Windsor-Essex, is putting a call out to kids across the area who would be interested in representing the group.

Around 10 to 15 volunteer spokeskids, between the ages of 7 and 11, are needed to represent the foundation in its upcoming advertising and fundraising campaigns.

The spokeskids will be featured on the foundation’s website and promotional materials and will represent W.E. Care for Kids at local media and fundraising events over the next two years.

Executive Director, Viki Grado, says the kids would be ambassadors for the organization.

"When we have fundraising events, they can come out and help out. We'd like them to have a lemonade stand, spirit day at their school, or anything they can do to help promote the charity and get the word out about some of the work we're doing," she says.

Applications are available at wecareforkids.org. The application must include the submission of a 30-second audition video, due no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

Applications can also be sent to fdnassistant@wecareforkids.org.

Grado says it's open to everyone.

"We're looking for kids who are community-minded who would like to get out there and help out. Just trying to set them on that path," she says.

Since 1997, W.E. Care for Kids has raised more than $9 million in support of paediatric programs and services at Erie Shores Healthcare, Windsor Regional Hospital, John McGivney Children’s Centre, the Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association, and Ronald McDonald House Windsor.