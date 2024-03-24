A call for all schools in Windsor and Essex County to prepare to show their spirit in support of healthcare in the community.

The Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation (W.E. Care for Kids) is calling on all schools in the region to join the movement by signing up for their first ever City and County Wide Spirit Day.



Spirit Day, which will take place on May 31 this year, is a unique opportunity for thousands of students and staff from across Windsor-Essex to join forces and show their school spirit while making a meaningful contribution to paediatric healthcare.



W.E. Care for Kids Executive Director Viki Grado says staff and students are encouraged to donate a loonie, or more if they wish, to participate in themed activities like dress down day, pyjama day, crazy hair day or any other creative idea.



"What happens, they have their Loonie License day, then somebody from the organization will come out and do a cheque presentation. We like to do it as an assembly, to kind of really make them feel good about helping other kids in the community," she said.



Grado says they're hopeful that they'll be able to get as many schools as possible signed up thanks to starting the campaign early, and this is the first year they're doing everything all in one day.



"So far the response has been great. We just launched the campaign this week, and we already have five schools signed up. We've handed out a lot of flyers and I think it'll do well. I think it's a great idea, kids love doing it, they just feel so proud when they go in there with their little flyer and talk to the principle. And principles and schools feel great too about giving back."



Every year hundreds of children and families in the community drive up the 401, or across the border, to access specialized equipment for their healthcare needs.



W.E. Care for kids helps provide vital medical equipment to help keep those children and families right here at home.



Grado says Spirit Day will be a valuable lesson for students in the power of giving back, because all of the funds will remain in Windsor-Essex to support paediatric healthcare.



"Buying very vital and life changing equipment here at Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores Healthcare. But we also support a lot of other agencies in the city, anything that has to do with children's healthcare. Our goal really is to keep kids in Windsor, with their family and their friends to support them," she said.



Interested schools are asked to contact the W.E. Care for Kids office for information on how to sign up.



More information can also be found on their website.



- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi