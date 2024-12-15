There were multiple bullet holes in the glass of the emergency department (ED) doors at LHSC Victoria Campus after a wild incident outside the hospital.

The London Police Service continue to search for a suspect after a shooting that happened steps away from the entrance overnight.

“It was a very serious incident where where, unfortunately, there was a shooting that occurred in front of the Victoria Hospital emergency department,” said David Musyj, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) supervisor.

“The victim was either shot before he got here or shot when he was exiting his vehicle. He came into the emergency department and then a police investigation ensued after that.”

In the early morning hours of Saturday, around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the incident in the area of Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a pickup truck that hit a cement pillar outside of the emergency room entrance to Victoria Hospital.

They said evidence was found that a gun was shot multiple times and the vehicle and outside of the building were hit by bullets.

One man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the suspect got away.

“Police are very concerned about any shooting incidents in our community,” said Det. Insp. Sean Travis of the LPS.

“The fact that this occurred and involves a hospital in any way, or any other public space that's deemed to be safe, is a very big priority for our organization”.

Musyj confirmed LHSC went into lockdown at 2:34 a.m. as the individual was assessed by medial professionals.

“We have what's called a Code Silver,” says Musyj.

“We called the Code Silver, and it pretty much goes into a lockdown situation. We work internally to make sure our staff and patients are safe, and then also work within the London Police Service. The all clear came about an hour later, but in the meantime, we have to deal with the consequences of this situation.”

Police vehicles were parked outside the ED Saturday morning. The entrance to the ED was closed and windows boarded up, but has since reopened.

Investigators don’t think this was a random incident. Through the investigation, the LPS learned there was an earlier altercation between the victim and suspect near White Oak Road and Southdale Road.

The suspect vehicle is a four-door silver or grey sedan, potentially a Hyundai Sonata.

“We're urging anyone with any dashcam or CCTV footage along Southdale road, or in this area, that if they observe anything that they think police should be aware of, that they should contact us right away,” said Travis.

Musyj said the ED is open but encourages people to attend University Hospital or Urgent Care, if possible, as LHSC focuses on staff and patients.

He said the hospital does have bullet protections on the glass, but nothing is 100 per cent safe.

“This will allow us to take a look at both hospital campuses and the security and continue to enhance that,” said Musyj.

“In the immediate term is to enhance. We have increased both security and police presence at both campuses because our staff once again have to take care of patients, and they have to continue with their days. They're beyond resilient and they just show how important they are because in the grand scheme of this, they didn’t lose a beat, and they keep going. I have to give a lot of credit to the staff and the patients who were in here at the relevant time to work through this.”

Meanwhile, LPS said they continue to engage with LHSC staff and reassure everyone that they will maintain a strong police presence at the hospital.

“We want to instill the fact that the police take this very seriously, as this should be a safe place for everyone in the community,” added Travis.

“We are working closely with the hospital and with our Major Crimes Section, doing everything they possibly can at this point to conduct canvasses and follow up investigative leads.”

The investigation is ongoing and information will be released as police deem fit.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you’re asked to call the LPS at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be sent online.