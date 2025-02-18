About 230 students at Roseville Public School in east Windsor will be receiving a hot lunch this week.

It's the second-year in a row the school has been selected as the test pilot for the We Are One Lunch Program.

The program was offered at the school last February for one month but this year will be offered for one week.

Darlene Schiavo is the program's marketing and communications director and says this year's pilot is funded by the Canadian Italian Business & Professional Association Windsor Chapter and their partners Gordon Food Service, Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor, Nico Taverna, Bacchus Ristorante and Tony Blaks Union Bakery.

She says students at the school are excited.

"The excitement that we have heard already about our return to Roseville has just warmed our hearts," she says.

Schiavo says they want the federal government to fund the program with the National School Food Program, that was announced last April.

"There are funds $108 million over three years is what Ontario was promised and signed for and we're going to hold them to that promise," says Schiavo.

She says this year's program is a continuation of last year's program with some new partners.

Schiavo says they're hoping to compile some extra information for the federal and provincial governments.

The We Are One Lunch Program says it aim to ensure every student has access to healthy and balanced meals, promoting their academic success, overall health, and future well-being.