‘We are heartbroken’: Fifth soldier dies following CFB Wainwright fire

Private William Douglas Dal Bianco of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (3 PPCLI) died on Nov. 13, 2026, as a result of his injuries from the fire at CFB Wainwright on Oct. 17, 2026. (Supplied)

A fifth soldier has died following the fire at the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright.

Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (3 PPCLI) died on Friday as a result of the injuries he sustained in the Oct. 17 fire, the Canadian Armed Forces said in a media release the next day.

“The Canadian Army will remember William’s dedicated and honourable service to the Canadian Armed Forces and to Canada. We stand with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” Lt.-Gen. Michael Wright, commander of the Canadian Army, said in a statement.

The fire broke out during live fire training on the base and was spurred on by high wind speeds. Forty three CAF members were injured in the fire when it overtook an administrative area.

On Nov. 4, the CAF reported that four injured soldiers had been transferred to hospitals outside of Alberta to be closer to family; Dal Bianco was being cared for in an Ontario hospital when he died.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Private William Douglas Dal Bianco,” said Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan. ”We will honour his dedicated service and continue to stand with all those affected by this tragedy along the difficult road ahead.

“My thoughts are also with our injured members and their families, and I am deeply grateful to everyone involved in providing care and support during this time of tremendous sadness.”

As of Saturday, the CAF said five of the members caught in the fire had died, 24 remained in hospital and 14 had been released from hospital.

“Private Dal Bianco and his fellow soldiers were training to defend Canada. With their bright futures still before them, they chose to safeguard ours,” Prime Minister Mark Carney posted to social media on Saturday.

“Canadians are holding Private Dal Bianco’s loved ones, and all those still grieving in the wake of this terrible tragedy, in our hearts.”