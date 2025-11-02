An opportunity to partner with the Gordie Howe International Bridge .

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) is inviting businesses to pitch ideas for designing and selling official Gordie Howe Bridge gear.

Heather Grondin is the chief relations officer for WDBA and says this initiative will help with brand awareness.

"We've received a lot of questions from people as we've been out in the community or at our offices, where people have said hey I'd like to buy a hat with Gordie Howe on it, or I'd like to buy a shirt, or is there something else that I can buy or wear that celebrates the bridge," said Grondin.

She said preference would be given to vendors in the Windsor-Detroit area that have the ability to produce and sell the goods themselves through their own storefront, pop-ups, or online channels.

"So really we're looking for creativity, and wanting to see what ideas and concepts are out there that people would be interested in producing that they think people would be interested in ultimately purchasing," said Grondin.

Grondin said the WDBA would receive a portion of proceeds sold.

"We are looking at, in this program, having a portion of the proceeds go back, giving us the ability to reinvest that portion of the proceeds into the community," Grondin said.

The deadline to submit an expression of interest is of Friday Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

More details can be found here .