A Watershed Conditions Statement for the Essex Region has been issued.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority put the Watershed Yellow – Conditions Statements-Flood Outlook in effect on Saturday.

ERCA says it’s due to the combination of recorded rainfall overnight and early Saturday morning and the forecasted rainfall later Saturday.

Rain gauges across the region have recorded around 10 millimetres of rainfall within the last 12 hours. Forecasts predict additional rainfall Saturday, majority in the late afternoon and evening, amounting to an additional 15-20mm.

ERCA says this amount of rainfall could create ponding and areas of standing water. This rain could also cause smaller watercourses to rise, and some could spill their banks into adjacent low-lying areas.

The amount and duration of precipitation falls below Flood Watch thresholds.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks and fast-moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.

Essex Region Conservation Authority will continue to monitor forecasts. The advisory will be modified as required.

The Watershed Conditions Statement will remain in effect until 12 p.m. on Sunday.