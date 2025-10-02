A chance to get into the Halloween spirit a little early in downtown Windsor.

The Windsor Zombie Walk and Parade is scheduled for Saturday, October 4.

The event, presented by Scarehouse Windsor and the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, will see people dressed up as zombies as they move down Ouellette Avenue to the Pelissier Street parking garage.

The walk and parade start at 6 p.m., leaving from Ouellette and Wyandotte Street, and is expected to arrive at the Pelissier Street parking garage by 7:30 p.m., where there will be food vendors, live entertainment, and costume contests, including for the best-dressed zombies.

The event is free and open to all ages, whether you come dressed as a zombie, a survivor, or simply a spectator, but there is a $50 fee for float entries.

Ward 3 City Councillor Renaldo Agostino says it's one of his favourite events of the year downtown.

The event will be collecting monetary donations for The Downtown Mission of Windsor to support the work the mission does in providing food, shelter, and services to individuals and families in need.

Michael Reeve, aka Captain Hindgrinder, the undead pirate, says you can make donations at www.windsorzombiewalk.com.

"After all, this is for charity. If we could even get each person to donate $2, that would be huge," he says.

Reeve says there will be prizes for people who take part in the walk.

"There are costume contests for best zombie, best zombie couple, and cutest little zombie for the kids, and of course the best survivor and the best survivor kids that wish to be alive," he says.

There is also a Zombie Rave After Party at the Pelissier Street Parking Garage and later at Asylum at 256 Pelissier St., starting at 9 p.m.

Click here for more information on the event and how to register.