The owner of a Windsor restaurant damaged in a fire over two years ago is celebrating the reopening of the business.

Haissam Chouman and his wife, Rawda Bazzi, were joined by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the grand reopening of Taystee Grill and Seafood at 1033 Wyandotte Street E. near Langlois Ave.

In late October 2022, a fire caused around $50,000 in damage to the restaurant, according to Chouman.

Since then, he has rebuilt the business along with the interior and outdoor patio.

Chouman says there were times he lost hope after the fire and even considered just selling the property.

"It was not easy at all. I had hope, and then for a few moments I lost it. Between my family and my kids, they forced me to come back. I came back, and I'm so proud," he says.

Chouman says they've transformed the restaurant to have a little more of a fine dining feel.

"It's all like seafood, barbeque, everything, charcoal; it's very good. We mix between Lebanese food, American food, and Canadian food to make it a very rich flavour," he says.

The restaurant will employ around 10 to 15 people.

Chouman says it was very important to them to come back and be on Wyandotte Street.

"I have a hope for this street. In two years it's going to be the best street in Windsor. That's why I put my money here. It's going to be the best street in Windsor," he says.

The family is exploring options to franchise in the business with interest being expressed in the Greater Toronto Area.