Windsor Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect following a racially motivated assault on a rideshare driver.

On March 14, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 1400 block of Ouellette Avenue. Police discovered that earlier in the morning, a man had allegedly been attacked while working as a rideshare driver.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the driver picked up a woman in east Windsor, and during the trip, the suspect directed racist and hateful remarks at the drivers and verbally berated him.

Police say the situation escalated when she repeatedly struck the victim in the back of the head and neck while he was driving.

Despite the attack, the driver safely completed the trip and dropped the passenger off in the city's west end. The victim sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

The rideshare account used to request the trip was registered under a name not believed to belong to the suspect.

The woman is described as white, approximately 50 to 60 years old, with blonde hair and glasses. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a white puffer jacket and a light-coloured winter headband.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.