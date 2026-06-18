WATCH: Windsor Police seeking person of interest in Via Italia fire investigation

A suspect police are trying to identify as part of an investigation into a fire in Windsor's Via Italia neighbourhood on June 15, 2026.

Police have released security footage of a suspect they’re trying to identify as they investigate a suspicious fire in Windsor’s Via Italia neighbourhood.

The surveillance footage shows a man running north through an alley in the area of Howard Avenue and Erie Street East around the time of the incident.

Investigators would like to identify and speak with this individual, who is considered a person of interest.

The individual is described as a male, approximately 6’ tall, wearing a black sweater, black pants, and black shoes.

Investigators ask residents and business owners in the area to review any surveillance or dash camera footage that may assist the investigation, particularly footage recorded on June 15, 2026, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, June 15, officers responded to a report of a structural fire in the 400 block of Erie Street East, near Highland Avenue.

Members of Windsor Fire and Rescue Services attended the scene and put out the flames.

The fire was in the business connected to the Windsor Eats Food Hall.

During the investigation, officers located two empty gas cans near the property, which houses several businesses. An accelerant was also found inside the building, indicating the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.