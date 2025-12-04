Police are looking for some suspects after pedestrians were hit in two separate hit-and-run collisions in Windsor.

In the first case on December 2, just before 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a collision on Reginald Street near Ford Boulevard.

The investigation revealed that the victim had been walking eastbound toward Ford Boulevard when he was struck by a red pickup truck. Police say the driver did not stop following the impact.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a red Dodge Ram or Ford F-150 pickup truck. No further suspect or vehicle details are available at this time.

Later that evening, shortly after 7 p.m., officers were called to a second pedestrian hit-and-run at the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Wellington Avenue.

Police say the victim was walking southbound in the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle turning left onto Wyandotte Street West. The collision caused her to fall, and the vehicle ran over her leg.

The driver briefly pulled over and observed the injured victim before fleeing westbound on Wyandotte Street West.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 25-45 years old, tall with a slender build, and clean-shaven. At the time, he was wearing an orange reflective jacket, a multicolored toque, glasses, and blue jeans. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark grey or black SUV.

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking residents and business owners in both areas to review their surveillance or dashcam footage for anything that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 7032. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.