Windsor police are turning to the public for assistance identifying a suspect they say is connected to violent vehicle theft.

In late March, police say a Honda CR-V was stolen in Lakeshore, and the owner was dragged by the vehicle and sustained injuries.

The vehicle was recovered on April 23 in a parking lot in the 3400 block of Bloomfield Road.

Investigators say a woman was captured on video as a passenger in the stolen vehicle.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or has information about this incident to contact the Auto Theft Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4810.