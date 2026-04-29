Windsor police are turning to the public for assistance identifying a suspect they say is connected to violent vehicle theft.
In late March, police say a Honda CR-V was stolen in Lakeshore, and the owner was dragged by the vehicle and sustained injuries.
The vehicle was recovered on April 23 in a parking lot in the 3400 block of Bloomfield Road.
Investigators say a woman was captured on video as a passenger in the stolen vehicle.
Anyone who may recognize the suspect or has information about this incident to contact the Auto Theft Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4810.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.