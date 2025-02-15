Windsor police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect in a counterfeit money investigation.

Police say on Feb. 7, a suspect attended the Shoppers Drug Mart in the 3900 block of Dougall Avenue and allegedly used five counterfeit $100 bills to purchase gift cards.

The LaSalle Police Service reported a similar incident on Feb. 8, involving a suspect matching the same description.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5’5” with a large build. He has a light complexion, brown curly hair, and a moustache and partial beard.

If you can identify this suspect, please contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com .