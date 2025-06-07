Windsor police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing incident early Friday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers were called to the area of Wyandotte Street West and Church Street and found two 24-year-old men, with one suffering from two stab wounds, and the other with a facial wound. A third man on the scene was unharmed.

Investigators say a verbal altercation occurred earlier between three men and an unknown suspect.

The suspect allegedly sprayed the group with an unknown noxious substance before stabbing a male and assaulting another. The male then fled the scene, but was chased by the group to the 300 block of Wyandotte, but then fled west through Bruce Park.

Police say both men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male in his twenties with shoulder-length curly hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

This case remains under investigation. Investigators urge business owners and residents in the vicinity of the incident to review their surveillance and dash cam footage for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.