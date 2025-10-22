Windsor police are searching for a suspect after a stolen vehicle was recovered in Lakeshore.

Shortly before midnight on Oct. 11, surveillance footage captured the suspect approaching a vehicle in the 1700 block of Westcott Road.

The suspect is accused of breaking into a black BMW 650i and fleeing the scene. Police said the vehicle was later found outside of the city.

The suspect is described as a white male with an average build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black sweater with the words "Death Row" on the back, green pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.