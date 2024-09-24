Windsor Police is asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect following a robbery at a convenience store.

On September 13, officers responded to a report of a robbery at business in the 3800 block of Dougall Avenue.

Police state that a man allegedly entered the store, selected multiple items, and attempted to leave without paying. When confronted, the suspect threatened the store employee before fleeing on foot.

No weapons were seen during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 30 and 40-years-old, 5'6'' to 5'9'' tall, with a slender build and shoulder-length hair.

At the time of the incident he wore a black t-shirt, blue or grey pants featuring the word "Harley", and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.