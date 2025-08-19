Windsor police are turning to the public to help identify a suspect wanted in connection to mulitple arsons over the weekend.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a fire in progress in the area of South Pacific Avenue and Parent Avenue.

Police discovered that two separate fires had been set along the railway. Firefighters attended and quickly extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The Windsor Police Service's arson unit was able to obtain surveillance footage of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, a red hat, and a white towel over his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the arson unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.