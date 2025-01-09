The Windsor Fire and Rescue Service officially has a new chief.

During a Change of Command ceremony Thursday at the WFCU Centre, retiring Chief Stephen Laforet was replaced by incoming Chief Jamie Waffle.

The fire service tradition symbolizes the seamless transition of leadership while reinforcing authority, accountability, and trust.

Chief Waffle has served for 27 years with Windsor Fire, including the past six years as deputy chief of operations.

A Change of Command ceremony as retiring Windsor Fire and Rescue Chief Stephen LaForet is replaced by incoming Chief Jamie Waffle. ?@WindsorFire1? ?@AM800CKLW? pic.twitter.com/xxfWx7t6T4 — Rusty Thomson (@RustyThomson800) January 9, 2025

Waffle says teamwork is important in this job.

"Any leadership team in emergency services can't work as a sole leader. We have a good administrative staff, but we also have great people in our organizations," he says. "We need to partner with our memberships; it's an absolute team approach and a buy-in for community safety, health, and safety for our firefighters."

Waffle says he's excited for the new challenge.

"We have our work cut out for us. Over the years, there's lots coming down the pipe; there's lots of changes to the city, and we're hopeful to be part of that and provide good leadership. We believe, and our whole department believes in community safety and keeping our people safe. Not just putting out fires but trying to prevent fires," he says.

Outgoing Windsor Fire Chief Stephen LaForet says he's looking forward to retirement and plans to take some time to relax.

"You know I really plan to stay active and come back and volunteer with some of the great initiatives that Windsor Fire does, things like the annual golf tournament that raises money for a number of local charities, so I plan to stay involved that way. I plan to keep my phone on in case the new chief has any questions," he says.

Chief Laforet served over 34 years with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, which includes a leading role in the City of Windsor's response during the COVID-19 pandemic.