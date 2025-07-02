The Windsor Police Services has released a security camera video as they ask the public to help identify two suspects in connection with the theft of a vehicle.

Police were called shortly after 9 a.m. on June 20 to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Officers learned during the preliminary investigation that the vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 1400 block of Elsmere Avenue.

Two suspects were seen abandoning the vehicle on Ouellette before fleeing southbound towards Maiden Lane.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years of age, with dark-coloured hair. Immediately following the incident, he wore a grey sweatshirt, black pants, glasses, and black boots. He was last seen carrying two black backpacks.

The second suspect is described as a white female, approximately 30 years of age, with blonde hair in a half-up hairstyle. Immediately following the incident, she wore a white sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes. She was last seen carrying a large blue bag, a white purse, a small purple backpack, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.