Windsor police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects after a vehicle was stolen from an east Windsor neighbourhood and the credit card was used at an Ottawa Street gas station.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 10300 block of Little River Boulevard.

Through investigation, officers learned that two suspects entered the victim’s vehicle overnight and drove the car to a gas station in the 900 block of Ottawa Street.

Police say the suspects also took the victim’s wallet from the vehicle and used the stolen credit card for a purchase at the gas station.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a heavy build and red, afro-style hair. At the time of the incident he wore a black balaclava, a black and grey sweatshirt, and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a white male with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey sweatshirt, a mask, and a black cross-body satchel.

The stolen vehicle remains outstanding. The vehicle is a 2012 silver Subaru Legacy, bearing Ontario license plate CFAJ838.

Investigators remind community members to ensure that their vehicles remain locked, and to never leave keys or valuable items inside their cars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com .

-Written by CTV Windsor's Melanie Kentner