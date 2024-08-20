Suspects are being sought after someone was caught on surveillance video setting some vehicles on fire in Windsor.

Just after midnight, Windsor police officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 1300 block of Langlois Avenue, where they found a sedan and a minivan in flames.

As a result of the investigation, officers obtained video footage showing two suspects arriving at the scene in a white SUV with an aftermarket exhaust.

The suspects doused the sedan with a liquid substance before setting it on fire and fleeing south on Langlois.

No one was injured, but both vehicles were destroyed.

Investigators with the Arson Unit urge residents in the area of the incident to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.