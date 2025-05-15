The Windsor Police Service has released a video of a person being sprayed with bear mace as they ask for help to identify two suspects in two separate attacks.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on April 12, police were called to a restaurant in the 100 block of University Avenue West, where they learned that two people were seated in a restaurant when an unknown male entered the site, pulled out a can of bear mace, and sprayed it directly in both of their faces.

The suspect then fled westbound on University Ave. W. while the victims were treated by paramedics.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'6", with a slender build, blue eyes, and brown curly hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hooded sweater with the hood pulled over his head, a black mask covering the bottom half of his face, and black pants.

In the second incident, at approximately 9 p.m. on April 23, police were called to a report of an assault with a weapon around University Avenue West and Victoria Avenue.

Investigators learned that several youths were walking down the street when a man made a comment to the group.

One of the male youths sprayed the man with bear mace before fleeing the area on foot.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

The suspect in this case is described as a white male, in his late teens or early twenties, with curly black hair cut short on the sides. At the time of the incident, he wore a white sweatshirt, black pants, and a crossbody bag.

At this time, investigators do not believe these two incidents are related.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.