WATCH: Suspect wanted after break-in and cargo van theft in Windsor

Windsor police ask for help identifying cargo van theft suspect from a property in the 300 block of Edinborough Street. Jul. 1, 2026. (Source: WPS)

Windsor police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect after a white cargo van was stolen from a fenced commercial property.

Around 5 a.m. on Canada Day, police say the suspect entered a fenced rear property in the 300 block of Edinborough Street.

He is accused of rummaged through several vehicles then taking a crowbar from the yard and using it to damage the motorized gate, tearing wiring from the gate mechanism.

After finding the keys inside a white cargo van, the suspect allegedly drove the van through a narrow exit, causing additional damage to the gate before leaving the area.

The unoccupied vehicle was recovered the next morning in the 2600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hat, a black tank top, black shorts, and black and grey Adidas shoes with three white stripes on the sides and a white marking on the back.

The suspect is wanted for the following offences:

Break-and-enter and commit theft of a motor vehicle

Mischief under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Investigators are asking residents and business owners in the area to review their surveillance or dash camera footage for any information that may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online.