Windsor Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect after windows at a west-end house were smashed.

Police say shortly after midnight on March 5, residents of a home in the 1200 block of Tilston Drive were awakened by the sound of their windows shattering.

Video surveillance captured a man allegedly throwing stones at the home until several windows broke.

The suspect then fled the area on a bicycle.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a white hoodie with a design on the back, light blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.