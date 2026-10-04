WATCH: Suspect sought after theft of tires from University Avenue parking garage

Windsor police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing four vehicle tires from a private parking garage in the 1700 block of University Avenue. Sept. 14, 2026. (Source: WPS)

Windsor police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing four vehicle tires from a private parking garage.

Police say the theft happened Sept. 14 at a residence in the 1700 block of University Avenue.

Police allege the suspect entered the garage, took four winter tires worth about $1,600, loaded them into a vehicle and drove away.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man between 18 and 25 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, black socks and black boots.

Police say he was driving an older-model brown Honda Civic without licence plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350 or Crime Stoppers.