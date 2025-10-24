Sarnia police are looking to make an arrest after a vehicle crashed out of a car wash around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, a blue Nissan Rogue pulled up to the pumps at a gas station in the 1100 block of London Road.

Security footage showed a woman getting out of the driver seat of the vehicle, pumping gas, going into the store to make a purchase and then going back to the vehicle.

After pulling away from the pumps, police said the woman drove the wrong way into the car wash through an open, exit door.

The vehicle could be seen stopped inside the car wash then reversing into the exit door that had since closed.

The driver can then be seen getting out of the vehicle and trying to exit the garage through a locked man door. After inspecting the damage to her vehicle and the garage door, police said she got back in her vehicle, and drove through the other garage door with no attempt to stop, fleeing the scene.

Damages are estimated at $30,000 and police are looking for a 62 year old woman from Windsor who is charged by way of warrant with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000, careless driving, fail to report an accident.