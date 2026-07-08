WATCH: Police seek additional suspects in west Windsor airsoft rifle assault

Windsor police seek additional suspects in airsoft rifle assault on June 26, 2026, at the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Crawford Avenue. (Source: WPS)

Windsor police have arrested one suspect and are searching for others after a cyclist was shot multiple times with an airsoft rifle in the city’s west end.

Police say the victim was riding through the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Crawford Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on June 24, when shots were fired from a stolen 2025 Toyota RAV4.

The cyclist was not physically injured.

Later that night, the stolen vehicle was recovered in the 900 block of Church Street.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.