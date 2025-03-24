The Windsor Police Service is searching for five suspects after an attempted armed robbery at a downtown jewelry store.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, police responded to a robbery at a business in the 700 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Officers learned that a female suspect entered the store as a customer, then opened the front door to allow four masked men inside who were armed with weapons - including a handgun.

The suspects fled empty-handed after the store alarm was triggered. Police state they were last seen driving west on Wyandotte Street East in a 2022 white BMW M3 that had been reported stolen from York Region.

The firearm used in this incident has not been recovered.

The first suspect is a black female, 20-25 years old, approximately 5'7'' tall, and 140 lbs, with long white nails. The second and the third suspects are both described as black males, 20-25 years old, approximately 5'7'' tall, and 160 lbs.

And the fourth and fifth suspects are both described as black males, 20-25 years old, approximately 5'9'' tall, and 160lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.