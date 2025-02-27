Police are asking the public for help to identify a female suspect in connection with an armed robbery in west Windsor.

At 3 a.m. Thursday, officers were called about an armed robbery in the 800 block of Campbell Ave.

Police say an investigation revealed that a female suspect entered the business armed with a handgun, threatening an employee and demanding money from the cash register.

The suspect fled the scene with money, cigarettes, and lighters.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

The suspect was described as a woman wearing a black hooded coat, black pants, black shoes, grey gloves, a grey face mask, and carrying a red shopping bag.

The handgun was black and grey.

Investigators urge residents and business owners in the area to review their dashcam or surveillance footage between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. for any relevant information.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.