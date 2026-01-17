Windsor police are seeking assistance identifying a pickup truck that was allegedly used in the theft of approximately $4,000 worth of wheels.

On Jan. 4, shortly after 2 a.m., the truck was captured on video entering the parking lot of a car dealership in the 900 block of Provincial Road.

Police allege the truck pulled behind the building with its occupants removing the wheels from a white Dodge Charger, and then fleeing with the stolen property.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured Dodge Ram 1500 quad cab with a missing front bumper and a missing left-side rail.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.