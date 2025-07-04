The Windsor Police Service has arrested one suspect but is still looking for another in connection with a motor vehicle theft.
Shortly after 9 a.m. on June 20, police responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue.
Officers learned that the vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 1400 block of Elsmere Avenue.
Two suspects were seen abandoning the vehicle on Ouellette before fleeing southbound towards Maiden Lane.
Investigators identified two suspects, and shortly after 12:30 p.m. on July 2, officers arrested a 31-year-old man in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.
He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.
Police are still looking for the female suspect identified as 37-year-old Chantel Nikita.
She is described as a white female, 5'6" tall, with a medium build and blonde hair. Immediately following the incident, she wore a white sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes. She was last seen carrying a large blue bag, a white purse, a small purple backpack, and a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.
The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.